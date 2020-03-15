Vaathi Raid From Master OUT! This Electrifying Hip Hop Number From Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Will Pump You Up

Thalapathy Vijay fans can’t keep calms following the excitement of the audio launch of the much-awaited Master that will take place this evening. It was yesterday when the makers of Master surprised Thalapathy Vijay fans and music lovers by releasing the new track titled Vaathi Raid from the film’s album on the occasion of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday.

Talking about Vaathi Raid, the 3-minute 36-second song is high on energy fast-paced hip hop track with Thalapathy Vijay on beast mode. One gets to see a few glimpses of the Kollywood superstar all set for action with intense expressions on his face.

Vaathi Raid is been crooned by Arivu and Anirudh Ravichander. Lyrics for the fast-paced track is been penned by Arivu. The music for the hip hop number is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

So far the posters and the first two songs, ‘Kutti Story‘ and ‘Vaathi Coming‘ has been well appreciated by cine-goers.

Talking about the audio launch of Master, the occasion which was earlier planned to be an outdoor event, following Coronavirus outbreak, will now be an indoor event with cast and crew of the film along with some select few guests in attendance at a luxurious hotel in Chennai.

The audio launch event with Thalapathy Vijay’s presence and speech will be telecasted live on a leading Tamil channel this evening.

More about Master, the action thriller has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Dasin key roles.

Master is been bankrolled by Xaveir Britto under XB Film Creators banner.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 9th April.

