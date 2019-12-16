Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer 2 OUT! Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Kajol Give An Energetic Glimpse Of What’s Coming Ahead

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Kajol is making all the right kind of noises. The first trailer of the film has already made an impact on the audience and now the makers have surprised the fans with another energetic trailer of the film.

The two minutes fifty-six seconds trailer gives you an insight into what happened during the battle of Kondhana later named as ‘Sinhagad’. Ajay Devgn, who essays the role of the brave Maratha warrior Subhedar Tanaji Malusare fights against Udaybhan Rathod aka Saif Ali Khan on the battlefield with his soldiers and the action sequence are quite intriguing as well.

The trailer also shows a strong side of Savitri Bai essayed by Kajol. She is shown as a confident woman who stays adamant on her words and extends her complete support to her husband Tanhaji. The visual extravaganza Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also in 3D, shares various facets of Tanaji’s life and his win against the Mughals and the second trailer is doing justice to it.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on 10th January 2020. Being Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s best warrior, Ajay Devgn is bringing to life this the inspirational story of his love for his soil.

The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati Babu, Ajinkya Deo, Pankaj Tripathi and Abdul Quadir Amin. The film is slated to clash with the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

