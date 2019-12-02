Tanhaji Song Shankara Re Shankara Teaser: Ajay Devgn Is All Set To EXPLODE With This Energetic Track!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles is making all the right kind of noises. The film’s trailer was well received by the fans and now the makers have shared with us a teaser of the first song from the film. Tilted Shankara Re Shankara, the song looks vibrant and full of energy.

Ajay Devgn shared the first glimpse of the song on this Instagram handle and wrote, “#ShankaraReShankara, out tomorrow #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior”.

The song starts with a powerful dialogue by Ajay and then shift into what looks like a festive mood. There are thousands of people dancing around Ajay as he moves in a very suave manner. Looking at the teaser, we think the song is going to be very colorful and will be liked by all.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Aacharya which ensures the fact that we will get to see some really nice dance moves in the song as well.

Earlier, the right-wing organization, Sambhaji Brigade had raised an objection to some scenes from the trailer. Sambhaji Brigade found Tanhaji, a film based on the life of the legendary Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader in the army Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj depicting the history in a wrong way. “Movies should be made on historical topics, but we will not tolerate the distortion of historical incidents/ facts,” said Sambhaji Brigade in a letter sent to the team.

For the uninitiated, Ajay plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Udaybhan Rathod, who attacks the hill fortress Kondhana. The role of Shivaji Maharaj is characterized by Sharad Kelkar. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji’s wife in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘ will be released in 3D on January 10, 2020 and will also star Luke Kenny, Ajinkya Deo, Padmavati Rao, Jagapathi Babu among others.

