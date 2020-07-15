Taare Ginn From Dil Bechara OUT! A Serene Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi Bring Calm To Our Chaotic Lives

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut with Dil Bechara is making headlines for all the right reasons. Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the makers have released a new song called Taare Ginn after the title track.

The song Taare Ginn will melt your heart and Sushant and Sanjana’s on-screen chemistry would make you fall in love with them all over again. Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, this will take you back on the memory lane from your college.

Taare Ginn starts with Sushant Singh Rajput aka Manny waiting for Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizzi to take her to the prom. The lights, the aura, the romance will remind you of your first love and first kiss. There couldn’t have been a perfect timing than this to release this song.

This is definitely going to be your next on-loop song with a good book, a cup of hot coffee, rains at the window pane and Taare Ginn playing in the background. Sounds serene, isn’t it?

Take a look at the song here:

Be ready to take a stroll back in time with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. From your first kiss to the first touch, this song is a rollercoaster ride of memories and memories.

