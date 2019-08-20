Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser: Chiranjeevi Takes You Through The Unexplored Part Of The History

So finally the makers have unveiled the teaser of one of the most awaited releases of the year, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The #SyeRaaTeaser has been trending all over the internet from past few days and trust us it’s no less than a treat for fans and cine-goers who have been awaiting for this very day from past many months.

The teaser of the magnum opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was launched today by the makers and lead stars in Mumbai.

Talking about the teaser, Chiranjeevi can be seen at his best as a warrior, in the titular role of Narsimha Reddy who along with his troops is on war against the British army.

The teaser does promise mixture high octane action and drama.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, one also gets to see Megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has the backdrop of India’s first war of Independence against the British rule in 1857.

The film which went on floors in late 2017 was only wrapped in June this year. The makers have spent have a whopping 45 crores for the action and war sequences of the film, and also have roped in international stunt masters and action directors for perfection of action sequences in the film.

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy , and it is been produced by South star Ram Charan.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will hit big screens on 2nd October on occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi , Kannada and Malyalam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!