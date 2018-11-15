Sweetheart From Kedarnath: Along With Sushant Rajput Singh, We’re Bowing To Sara Ali Khan’s Beauty Too!

The makers of Kedarnath have treated the audience with the second song from the film titled Sweetheart. The celebratory song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan shaking their legs on the peppy beats.

Set in the mood of a wedding ceremony, Sweetheart has Sushant wooing Sara Ali Khan as he dances in the celebration. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Dev Negi.

Dressed in traditional attires, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan brighten up the screens with their refreshing chemistry. Looking breathtakingly beautiful, Sara Ali Khan showcases a glimpse of her dancing skills for the first time.

While the teaser set the mood for the romantic tale based amidst the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

The trailer received an exceptional response from the audience across quarters owing to the gripping storyline and crackling chemistry of the leading duo.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.