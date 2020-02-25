Sheer Qorma Trailer Out! Swara Bhasker & Divya Dutta Show Us That Love Is Not A ‘Sin’

With discussions about the LGBTQ community rising every day, films on the same topic have also emerged rapidly. Some portray it in a slice-of-life way and some just simply want to portray it in a simple way. Sheer Qorma starring Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta is a beautiful representation of a les***n relationship and what difficulties the couple has to face.

Also starring Shaban Azmi as Divya Dutt’s mother, the film essays the story of two women in love and how they try to convince the mother that ‘Love Is Not A Sin’. The recently released trailer of the film does a great amount of justice to what the audience will see in the film and you will surely be moved with Swara and Divya’s performance.

Divya essays the role of Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, played by Swara Bhasker. The trailer begins with Divya and Swara talking to Divya’s brother. They are talking about food when Divya explains how she identifies herself as gender-neutral. The scene then shifts to Shaban Azmi disregarding Divya and Swara’s relationship and calling it unnatural. Things take an emotional turn after this in the trailer and have been beautifully woven by the makers of the film.

While the trailer sure is beautiful, it does give away some very key points of the story. Shaban meeting Swara at the end of the trailer can only indicate that she meets Swara to make a peace offering and accepting their relationship.

Earlier, talking about the film, Divya had said, “I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It’s a story about relationships – including this woman’s with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society.”

“I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me. I am in good hands, as I have Swara and Shabana ji as my co-actors, who are equally fabulous. I always wanted to share a screen with them. It is going to be lovely to bring in all the emotions of women who are in this and find a way to strike a balance in society,” she added.

Sheer Qorma’s release date has not yet been revealed. The trailer was released with the consideration that the film will be premiered in upcoming film festivals.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!