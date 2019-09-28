Samajavaragama From Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde Starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo Is Soothing & Soulful

Allu Arjun fans can’t contain their excitement as the makers of his film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo this morning released the first song which has been titled Samajvaragama.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this ‘soulful’ track from past few days. And one must say the wait is worth it.

The song has been sung by Sid Sriram in his melodious voice and it is been composed by music composer SS Thaman. One also does get to see few glimpses of film’s lead stars, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge in the song. As the duo can be seen madly in love and exchanging smiles at their work place.

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Telugu venture has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Stylish Star in lead.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja, the Trivikram directorial also stars talented actors like Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Navdeep, Murli Sharma, Jayaram along with others.

For the uninitiated, this will be the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. The actor-director duo has worked earlier twice for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to release in the second week of January 2020.

