Mukhda Vekh Ke From De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn Gets Sandwiched Between JEALOUS Gharwaali & HOT Baharwaali!

Mukhda Vekh Ke From De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn and team have been showering love on its massive fan base with new tracks that have been a regular on the listeners’ playlist. After the last romantic number, Chale Aana, the makers have today released a family song – Mukhda Vekh Ke which features both the leading ladies, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu.

Mukhda Vekh Ke is penned by Kumaar and is crooned by none other than our favourites, Mika Singh & Dhvani Bhanushali. It showcases a cold war between Rakul & Tabu as they both try to woo Ajay in their own ways. Meanwhile, we also see Jimmy Shergill trying to make his move towards Tabu but as apparent as it could be, she’s least interested. It is all happening amidst a family function in the backdrop with the trio showcasing the signature punjabi moves! Let’s see how the entire story unfolds and who gets whom, but for that we’ve got to wait till May 17th. The song is a recreated version of Surjit Bindrakhia’s Punjabi folk, Mukhda Dekh Ke.

National award-winning actress Tabu loves working with actor Ajay Devgn, and says he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

When it comes to film front, Tabu has a long working history with Ajay. She has worked with him in movies like “Vijaypath”, “Haqeeqat”, “Takshak”, “Drishyam” and “Golmaal Again”.

“I have known Ajay for years, and he hasn’t changed as a human being at all, that speaks a lot about a person,” Tabu said in a statement.

“He has had a brilliant career graph, and he is not only a great actor but also an amazing director and producer. I have always known him as someone who had the passion for directing films, even before he became an actor,” added the actress who will be next seen with Ajay in “De De Pyaar De“.

In “De De Pyaar De“, Tabu is playing the role of Ajay’s former wife Manju.

