Netflix launched the official trailer and key art of the upcoming film Spiderhead today. Releasing only on Netflix on June 17. The much antipated movie starring the Thor star directed by Joseph Kosinski is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

To be releasing on June 17, Spiderhead is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and is produced by Eric Newman, p.g.a; Chris Hemsworth; Rhett Reese; Paul Wernick; Agnes Chu; Geneva Wasserman; Tommy Harper, p.g.a.; Jeremy Steckler.

Spiderhead alongside Chris Hemsworth stars Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, and Tess Haubrich in pivotal parts. The movie is a sci-fi drama.

Spiderhead talks about a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too.

But when two subjects in Spiderhead, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether. Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, SPIDERHEAD is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland).

