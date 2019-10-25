Meeku Matrame Chepta: Hip Hop Track Nuvve Hero Featuring Vijay Deverakonda From Comedy Venture Will Make You Groove To Its Tunes

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of his debut productional venture Meeku Matrame Chepta.

Post launching the trailer of the film last week with superstar Mahesh Babu, Vijay is making sure that Meeku Matrame Chepta gets enough attention from cine-goers. Vijay yesterday unveiled a promotional track, a hip hop number from the film

The track has been titled Nuvve Hero and it has been shot in a set resembling railway station. The actor-producer can be seen shaking his legs to the tunes of foot tapping track number with a hoodie.

The music for Nuvve Hero is been composed by Sivakumar. The lyrics for the hip-hop track has been penned by Shammeer Sultan andRakendu Mouli. The promotional track has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Rahil Sipligunj. The rap portions of the song have been written and performed by AsurA.

Talking about Meeku Matrame Chepta, the comedy film has Tharun Bhascker, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vani Bhojan among others.

The film is been directed by Shammer Sultan and is produced under Vijay’s production house King Of The Hill.

Meeku Matrame Chepta is slated to hit big screens on 1st November.

Talking about Vijay, the actor who was last seen in Dear Comrade is all busy these days with the final schedule of his upcoming release titled World Famous Lover.

