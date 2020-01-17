Love Aaj Kal Trailer OUT! Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s New-Age Story Is Yet Another Exploration Of Imtiaz Ali’s Version Of Love

Imtiaz Ali is loved for the magic that he creates on the big screen and after the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the audience is eagerly looking forward to seeing what he does in Love Aaj Kal. The director roped in Bollywood’s much-talked-about couple – Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan for the film and now have finally dropped the trailer as well.

The audience was quite excited to see how Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan would look on the screen together and after seeing the trailer, it will be safe to say that the two are looking completely mesmerizing. The trailer is all about love, passion and all things nice with a touch of mystery, sadness and compromise.

The three-minute-long trailer begins with Sara’s character Zoe asking Kartik’s character Veer about why he is following him. The scene shifts back to the 1990s and we see that nothing has changed ever since then where Kartik romances Arushi Sharma. Sara and Kartik steal some steamy kisses, some intimate and cute moments that will make you root for the couple. Arushi Sharma is also stealing hearts and seeing a glimpse of Randeep Hooda will make you excited for the film.

Check out the trailer right here:

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik and Sara is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor starrer film with the same name. The film releases back in 2009 and became a much-loved film in no time.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14.

