Riddhi Dogra & Monica Dogra To Play Hindu-Muslim Homosexual Couple In Ekta Kapoor’s ‘A Married Woman’

Ekta Kapoor has been creating a revolution with each project she is been backing. From the revival of Erica Fernandez’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Ayushmann Khurrana’s superhit Dream Girl and Vikrant Massey’s Broken But Beautiful on the web series, her projects have been successful all over. Now, breaking the barriers further, the content czarina is coming up with a homosexual story starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra.

Ekta took to her Instagram yesterday to make the big announcement of the web series titled, A Married Woman. It is based on the renowned book of Manju Kapur. Based on the 1992 political unrest in the country, while Riddhi will be seen playing a Hindu woman, Monica will be seen as a Muslim beauty.

The teaser has been unveiled, the duo look promising in their respective portrayals with a soothing narrative, backed by an impactful background score. Ekta captioned the post with a long note that read, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience” – Pierre Teilhard de Chardin… #AMarriedWoman, a love story based on Manju Kapur’s famous book, ek aisi kahani that began during the times of political unrest in the country. The story of two beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual and societial boundaries to find each other.

An unconventional love saga portrayed by @iridhidogra & @monicadogra. Stay tuned as we start shooting for #AMarriedWoman!

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Riddhi Dogra has lately been in the headlines owing to her personal life. Rumours has it that the actress has called it quits with husband Raqesh Bapat, and the two have been living separately for quite a long time now. Upon being approached, both maintained their silence on the subject.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!