Hauli Hauli Song From De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Rakul Preet Will Light Up Your Mood For Friday Night!

Hauli Hauli Song From De De Pyaar De: After releasing the rib-tickling trailer and two songs, the makers have released the third song today. The song is titled Hauli Hauli which stars Rakul Preet, Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

In the song, we can see the trio grooving to the peppy tunes of the song. Rakul looks lit AF in her hot avatar while Tabu looks elegant and graceful in a saree.

Ajay as usual, looks dashing and handsome. Speaking about the song, it is surely going to rule the clubs and pubs with its catchy tunes. The song is a recreated version which is sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar, music is by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are by Tanishk and Garry. We totally loved the song and its vibe, you guys can check it out here:

What are you‘ll waiting for? Put on your dancing shoes and hit the floor right away!

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17, 2019.

