Haiya Ho Song From Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh Is Hot As Ever In This Massy Track

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s upcoming romantic-thriller ‘Marjaavaan‘, also featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh, has been the talk of the town for quite a while now and has the audiences all excited to witness the chemistry between Sidharth and Tara, and of course Ritiesh as the surprise villain of Bollywood. And now the makers of Marjaavaan have released a new song, ‘Haiya Ho‘.

After setting the temperature soaring with Nora Fatehi’s ‘Ek Toh Kam Zindagani’, Marjaavaan will witness Rakul Preet Singh raise the glam quotient in her sensual sizzling avatar in the song ‘Haiya Ho‘.

Haiyaa is all set to be out this Diwali and Rakul Preet made the announcement after she took to her social media handles to share the teaser of the song. The actress wrote, “Iss Diwali, #Marjaavaan ki Aarzoo lagayegi sabke dillon mein aag. #Haiyaa out soon! #MarjaavaanOn15thNov”

And now with song finally out, the De De Pyaar De actresses fan’s cannot keep calm as Rakul is oozing hotness and sensuousness in every move. Check the song here:

‘Marjaavaan‘ boasts off high octane action scenes set in the backdrop of an eternal love story. The film also features Ritiesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh plays a dwarf for the first time in the film.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavan is scheduled for a release on the 15th of November. ‘Marjaavaan’ will see Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh in a face-off for the second time after their first successful outing in ‘Ek Villain’ which featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Tara, who made a scintillating debut with Student Of The Year 2 will be seen in Marjaavaan and RX100, while Sidharth has Kargil to look forward to.

