Hacked Trailer Out! Hina Khan’s Video In A Compromised Situation Gets Viral! What Will She Do Next?

Hina Khan is a force to reckon with and there is no stopping this superstar. The actress who kicked off her career with one of the most popular daily soap, went on to make an appearance at Cannes and bagging several Bollywood projects. Out of the many films that she is working on, Hina’s upcoming film Hacked looks quite intriguing which is based on stalking and breach of privacy with the use of modern technologies.

The makers released the first poster a few days back and have now raised the excitement by releasing the very promising trailer of the film. The story revolves around what happens when a person, who is obsessed with Hina’s character, blackmails her to leak her intimate video and pictures on the internet.

The 3-minute long trailer starts off by showing a room full of computers. The computers show what is happening in Hina’s house through hidden cameras. Actor Rohan Shah essays the role of the obsessed teenager who is in love with Hina’s character and is ready to do anything for her.

Hina obviously is quite weirded out to know that a 19-year-old boy is in love with her and rejects him with a tight slap. This doesn’t go well with the boy, who hacks her laptop, plants camera in her house and creates havoc in her life. Rohan’s character records all her intimate scenes and blackmails her to leak then and destroy her life. What happens next is what will make your wait for the release of the movie difficult.

The maverick filmmaker Vikram Bhatt after delivering some of the best horror films over the years is all geared up to give some reality check with his new offering Hacked. The film also marks Hina Khan’s Bollywood debut. This time Vikram didn’t choose the subject horror and paranormal, instead, he wanted to show the horrors of real life in modern times of technology.

Presented by Zee Studios, produced by Krishna Bhatt, Amar Thakkar, Jatin Sethi, Hacked will release on February 7, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!