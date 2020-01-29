Haan Main Galat From Love Aaj Kal OUT! Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Give A Groovy ‘Twist’ To Saif Ali Khan’s Song

Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry is already the talk of the town and the songs of the film are just adding wonders to this already magical story. After making everyone feel mellow with Shayad, the makers have released a peppy track from the film titled Haan Mai Galat.

As we all know that Love Aaj Kal is a ‘newer’ version of love that we got to see earlier in the 2009’s Love Aaj Kal with the same and this song is just giving us the same vibe as well. Sara – Kartik’s song is a groovy rendition of Love Aaj Kal‘s (2009) song Twist. The song has some really refreshing lyrics that will make you shake a leg instantly.

Crooned by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh, the lyrics of this song are penned by Irshad Kamil. Pritam has composed the music of this song and it will become your favourite the moment you hear it for the first time. Apart from the tuneful saxophone and upbeat tunes, the choreography of the song is also quite quirky.

Check out the song right here:

Love Aaj Kal could be said as a reboot to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer film with the same name. The film released way back in 2009 and is considered amongst the favourites of Imtiaz Ali fans.

Earlier, during an interview with Indian Express, Saif was asked about his opinion on the new trailer of Love Aaj Kal. He revealed, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s (Love Aaj Kal with Deepika Padukone in 2009) trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14.

