Dramebaazi Sari Is Yet Another Offering To The Audience By The Makers Of Fastey Fasaatey

Dramebaazi Sari from Fastey Fasaatey opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into club mode with the party beats. The peppy number talks about living the present moment and having fun with the special someone. Dramebaazi Sari has all the elements to become a bonafide party song.

Amit Agarwal, the director of the film shared his thoughts about the songs and said, “The song is peppy and captures the essence of the party. Dramebaazi Sari is high on energy, fun and groovy song which I believe will be on every playlist from cars to pubs”

Vocals are by Dev Negi & Jyotica Tangri; Music – Rahul Jain; Lyrics – Sanjeev Chaturvedi; Programming & Arrangement – Smoov; Mix & Master – Jaydeep Hora & Aamir Shaikh; Recording Engineer – Pankaj Mahapankar

From the trailer of the film, one can feel the essence of a romantic comedy & people are loving the storyline which is set in the backdrop of a traditional family. The parents want to ‘forcibly’ get their son Aakash married immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order with a free-spirited girl Anisha. Though she has her own pursuits in life and is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. How Aakash walks the thin line with the help of his friend Dev and saves the day.

