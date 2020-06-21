DL Hughley Tested Positive For Coronavirus After Passing Out In The Middle Of His Live Comedy Show

Actor, Radio Host & Comedian DL Hughley recently shocked fans as he passed out during one of his comedy shows. He was performing live when he lost his consciousness in the middle of the show. It was happening at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club.

He immediately was taken to the nearest hospital after the incident. He was informed that Coronavirus was the major reason for his getting unconscious.

He took to his Twitter account and posted a video for fans saying, “It’s me, DL Hughley. I’m just being released from St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. I want to thank them for taking such good care of me,” he began. “I want to thank you all for your well-wishes and your prayers. You comedians who called and said such evil things when I was scared to death, thank you too. I really appreciate it. Thank you, everybody, for your prayers and well-wishes. When I came, I was being treated for extreme exhaustion, and dehydration, which I was very dehydrated.”

He added, “But, it turns out, they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19. Which blew me away, I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, any of the classic symptoms. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing,” Hughley continued. “I didn’t have a cough or a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you pass out in the middle of a show on-stage, you probably need to get tested.”

He concluded by saying, “I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for fourteen days and thank you for your prayers and well wishes. A few more of them wouldn’t hurt. So, hopefully, I won’t develop symptoms. Hopefully, I just pass out over and over again. Or not. But I appreciate your thoughts and your prayers.”

