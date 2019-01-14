Check Out Sambhavna Seth’s Steamy Latkas & Thumkas In ‘Naa To Furr Se…’!

ALTBalaji first Bhojpuri web series – Hero Varrdiwala, a high-octane drama starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali in lead roles will be streaming soon on the app. A spicy and steamy item number from the web-series featuring the sizzling Sambhavna Seth is streaming now on ALTBalaji app.

The peppy number ‘Naa to Furr se Chiraiya ud jaayi’, sung by popular singers Om Jha and Priyanka Singh will surely make it the chosen track for dance lovers. The ‘Helen’of Bhojpuri industry, Sambhavna Seth is seen doing all latkas and thumkas with Nirahua for a steamy track on the show.

Speaking about her item number, Sambhavna Seth said, “I was looking for a chance to work with Ekta (Kapoor)and this song gave me the opportunity. I have been a part of so many item numbers but ALTBalaji making a web series for Bhojpuri audience and an item number in it is a huge thing in itself. I am known for my energy and my energy in this song is on a whole another level, which I believe the audience will love. I have worked with Nirahua in multiple projects including his first film and have seen him become what he is today; it made my shooting experience even more overwhelming as I was surrounded by my friends.”

Talking about her costume for the song, she added, “I was given specific instructions that I have to wear only white for the song and rest of the team can wear colourful clothes. The whole thing made me stand out. When I saw the full song, I was certain that this is going to be the best song I have ever performed in. I am really happy to be a part of such a peppy number. ”

Sambhavna will be making her digital debut with this item song.

