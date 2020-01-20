Bigg Boss 13 HUGE Fight! Asim Riaz To Sidharth Shukla: “Aankhein Noch Lunga”

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 was loved by audiences for its interesting twists and turns. While viewers loved the friendship that was budding between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in the initial weeks of the show, the duo soon turned to be arch-rivals. Since then there have been numerous instances of a showdown between the former BFFs.

Now in a recent promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss, we saw Sidharth and Asim having yet another showdown. It looks like things will get really bitter this time. It all began when during a task Vishal Aditya Singh got off the horseback before the siren went off and that was noticed by Sidharth Shukla. However, Asim Riaz who is the sanchalak of this task refuses to accept that he saw Vishal getting up.

This leads to a heated argument between Sidharth and Asim and the latter is heard telling Sidharth, “Aankhen noch lunga teri, jo aise dekh raha hai na ghoor ghoor ke.” Furthermore, Asim is also seen pushing Sidharth which further aggravates the man and his anger seems to be shooting right through the roof!

Check out the promo here:

Though the promo shows Paras Chhabra trying to intervene in the fight and tries to calm down a visibly agitated Sidharth Shukla, we think something big is about to happen. Well, it certainly will be an interesting episode to watch.

