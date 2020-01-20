Chhapaak Box Office Day 10: Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Deepika Padukone Crosses Lifetime Of Her Other Social-Drama Talvar

Chhapaak Box Office: Five years back Meghna Gulzar had released her social drama Talvar. Based on the true story of the murder of a teenage girl, the film was an investigative drama starring Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in principle roles. Buoyed by positive word of mouth from the audience, it had managed to accumulate 31 crores at the box office.

Now Chhapaak, which is again a dramatic affair based on the true story of an acid attack victim, has gone past the lifetime of Talvar. It brought in 1.50 crores* more on Sunday and as a result of its lifetime collections now stand at 31.73 crores*. This time around the actress who stepped in to play the central protagonist is Deepika Padukone and that resulted in star value been added to the film.

Since Deepika is also the producer on the film along with Fox Star Studios, her remuneration doesn’t come into the picture as she is a partner in profits. Now one waits to see what does the actress-producer pick up next and whether it would be yet another offbeat non-mainstream film or something far more conventional.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!