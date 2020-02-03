Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal’s Search For The Truth Takes A Wrong Turn

Vicky Kaushal sent a wave of excitement amongst his fans when he announced his next venture Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. The film marks his first collaboration with Karan Johar and also his first film in the horror genre. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and it definitely gave goosebumps to the audience but wait until you see the just-released trailer.

Yes, the trailer of Vicky’s film Bhoot Part 1 is finally out and it will definitely make your wait for the release of the film hard. Vicky’s character looks quite convincing as he goes on a search of what had happened on the ship – Sea-Bird that just sailed on the shore of Juhu beach Mumbai and gets trapped in it.

The trailer begins with Vicky’s entering the ship and experiencing a few spooky things. The trailer then introduces his character as the surveying officer on the ship – Sea-Bird, who wants to know how the ship came to the shore when no one was in it. Vicky’s character is also seen dealing with hallucinations and we wonder what happens to his character next.

There is also a couple shown in the trailer who gets inside the boat just for fun. They too experience a few paranormal activities. From what we could understand by the trailer, we think Vicky will be possessed by the ghost in the ship who will trouble her to several extents.

Check out the trailer right here:

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is a part of a three-film franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will essay also have a cameo role in the film. The film is said to be based on true events and is all set to release on February 21.

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh who used to work as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

