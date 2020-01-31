Bheeshma’s ‘Whattey Beauty’ Song Promo: Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin Promise To Groove You With A Peppy Number!

Post kickstarting the year on a good note with the blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, actress Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Bheeshma. With just a fortnight away for the film’s release, the makers unveiled promo of a peppy track, ‘Whattey Beauty’ this evening.
The bubbly actress took to her Twitter handle to share the promo video of song Whattey Beauty with a tweet that read: “Here is the promo of the song. Ahhh. This song was so hard to do. Jani master you literally killed us but@actor_nithiinI think we did a really good job in this one. I tho definitely had fun!”
Here is the promo of the song. ✨♥ Ahhh. 😩This song was so hard to do. Jani master you literally killed us 😏but @actor_nithiin I think we did a really good job in this one.🐒 I tho definitely had fun!🐒https://t.co/x9HI114Yt8@VenkyKudumula @mahathi_sagar
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 31, 2020
Talking about the promo track, one must add that the pair’s chemistry looks phenomenal. Rashmika and Nithiin’s dance moves in the track are quite catchy and trendy which is sure to go viral all over social media platforms in the coming days.
Whattey Beauty is sung by Dhanunjay and Amala Chebolu. The lyrics of the catchy track are penned by Kasarla Shyam. Music for ‘Whattey Beauty’ is been composed by Swara Sagar Mahathi.
More about Bheeshma, the romantic comedy is been helmed by Venky Kudumula, and it is been bankrolled by S Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments Banner. The Rashmika Mandanna-Nithiin starrer is slated to hit big screens on 21st February.
