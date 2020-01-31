Post kickstarting the year on a good note with the blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, actress Rashmika Mandanna is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Bheeshma. With just a fortnight away for the film’s release, the makers unveiled promo of a peppy track, ‘Whattey Beauty’ this evening.

Bheeshma’s ‘Whattey Beauty’ Song Promo: Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin Promise To Groove You With A Peppy Number!

Whattey Beauty is sung by Dhanunjay and Amala Chebolu. The lyrics of the catchy track are penned by Kasarla Shyam. Music for ‘Whattey Beauty’ is been composed by Swara Sagar Mahathi.

More about Bheeshma, the romantic comedy is been helmed by Venky Kudumula, and it is been bankrolled by S Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments Banner. The Rashmika Mandanna-Nithiin starrer is slated to hit big screens on 21st February.

