Anubhav Sinha Has A Message For Arnab Goswami & The Thappad Director Hasn’t Minced Words

Seems like the Kunal Kamra Vs Arnab Goswami debate is nowhere near to the end. While we saw many Bollywood celebs stand in support with the comedian, director of Thappad Anubhav Sinha seems to be backing him super strong. Today Anubhav took a dig at Arnab yet again and this time he called him a piece of shit.

Anubhav ahead of the release of the trailer of his next titled Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu decided to call out Arnab. In a tweet which was not at all subtle, he wrote, “Sorry but before I forget to say this Arnab Goswami is a fermenting piece of stinking stale Shit.”

The controversy began when recently comedian Kunal Kamra decided to call out Arnab when he came across him on a flight. The video went viral in no time and there were groups divided about how the situation went down. In repercussion, we saw various airlines banning the comedian on their flights.

Today’s tweet by Anubhav has a comment by director Hansal Mehta as well, Hansal wrote, “He won’t let you forget.”

Earlier Anubhav had tweeted, “Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand-up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please.”

