Amid George Floyd Murder Protest, Comedian Hasan Minaj Lashes Out At Asians & Their Obsession With Fair Skin

Ever since the brutal murder of African American George Floyd has hit the news, celebrities across the globe have been campaigning for change. Several celebrities have raised their voice against the act of racial discrimination. Now, the comedian Hasan Minaj has also lashed out at Asians over their obsession with fair skin.

Opening up about the Asian obsession with fair skin and Bollywood hypocrisy around the matter, Hasan Minaj has dissected the subject in his latest video. His new Patriot Act episode is titled ‘We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd’ and Minaj vents it all out in this 12-minute long episode.

The American comedian has been quoted saying, “Depending on when you immigrated, you came to this country (US) for order and stability. We don’t want it to be as f****d up as back home. But imagine if you lived in a country where the colour of your skin got you killed you would say that is a lawless country. Asians, we love seeing black excellence, Barack (Obama), Michelle (Obama), Jay Z, Beyonce…how could we be afraid, we love black America. Yeah, on screen, in our living rooms. But when a black man walks into your living room and god forbid wants to date or marry your daughter, you call the cops.”

But what pinches you in the right ways is Hasan Minaj pointing out to the slangs and hypocrisies of not just Asians but also several B-town actors. “You know what we call black people? We call them ‘kaala’, which means black but not in a good way. If someone is dark-skinned in your family, we clown them. We call them ‘kallu’. Our Bollywood film stars do skin whitening commercials so we don’t look black. It is bad to be black in desi culture even though we all wish we were black.”

Well, for those of you living under the rock, the African American George Floyd was brutally murdered by a white police officer who knelt on Floyd for 9 long minutes. The video of the killing has been doing rounds where Floyd can be repeatedly heard pleading that he can’t breathe.

Check out Hasan Minaj’s full video here:

