Aila Re Song From Malaal: Debutant Meezaan Jaaferi Unleashes ‘Rowdiness’ Like Never Seen Before!

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production venture Malaal is already out and it’s creating a buzz around the corner for all the right reasons. Malaal stars Sharmin Segal (Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece) and Meezaan Jaaferi (Javed Jaaferi’s son) is all set to make their debut on the big screen and the first song ‘Aila Re’ is out!

By the visuals of the song, it seems like it is Meezaan’s entry song as Shiva which is his character’s name. In the cheerful song, we will see Meezan shaking a leg at ‘Bul Bul’ dance bar. This ‘atrangi’ number is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya who is a constant at Bhansali Productions. We have seen him choreographing previous popular tracks of Sanjay’s movies starring Ranveer Singh like Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela), Khali-Bali (Padmaavat), and Malhari (Bajirao Mastani).

With this one, they have come up with a new hook step and you just can’t resist but groove over the beats of the song.

The music of Aila Re is composed by the master himself, Sanjay and the lyrics are penned down by Prashant Ingole. Vishal Dadlani’s ‘tadakti-bhadakti’ voice has brought the song to life. It’s a typical dance number resembling the ones from the ’90s.

Malaal is a story of Shiva and Astha who belongs to different communities, Marathi and North Indian specifically and the official description is, “The movie is the story of Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love. Does their love find its destination or do they part ways? Stay on this journey to find out.”

Let’s hope that this debut Jodi impresses the audiences with their performances and not Bollywood connection.

