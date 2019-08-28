Triple Threat: Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil Vs Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizan Vs Karthi’s Kaithi At The Box Office This Diwali

A bombastic Diwali is in store at box-office down South as three huge releases in the form of Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizan, and Karthi’s Kaithi will be clashing on the auspicious occasion.

The makers of Bigil had set their eyes on Diwali date right from the start, and it was expected to be a solo Tamil release at the box office on occasion festival of lights, till the makers of Sanga Thamizan dropped a bomb recently with the announcement of the release date of their film. As the makers took on Twitter to announce the release date of Vikram Vedha actor which took everyone by surprise.

Now giving a company to Bigil and Sanga Thamizan at the box office will be none other than Karthi’s the venture, as the actor took on Twitter to announce the release date of his much-awaited release, Kaithi.

There’s no doubt that the audience will flock at theatres in large numbers on the festive season to watch their favourite star’s film. But from a business point of view, it will be a cut-throat competition at box office down South.

Talking about Bigil, the film will have Vijay in dual roles, and it also stars Nayathara and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in major roles. The film is a sports film which revolves around women’s football team on the backdrop of North Madras. It is ben helmed by director Atlee Kumar.

About Sanga Thamizan, the action-drama venture which is been helmed by director Vijaychander also stars Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Whereas Kaithi, the action-thriller which is been helmed by director Lokesh Kanganaraj has no female lead opposite Karthi in lead.

