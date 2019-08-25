Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Inshallah POSTPONED, But Eid 2020 Will Not Go Bhai-Less!

Salman Khan may currently be busy with Inshallah included dream pairing of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the magnificent addition of Alia Bhatt. But, it seems the news of getting the project is true after all. A few days ago, there were reports of both the stars stuck with their current allotted dates and hence there could be a delay.

The reports stated just a month delay in the shooting schedule, as earlier it was August but then it was said Salman & Alia will start shooting in September. But, it seems it could delay further as well and the news is coming from the man himself.

Moments ago, Salman Khan took to Twitter and posted a tweet about the postponement of the film. Salman’s tweet read, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!”

Check out the tweet here:

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Now, the second portion of the tweet indicates that Salman will come with a movie on Eid 2020 as well. So, it could most probably be Kick 2 because that’s the only film which has a concrete confirmation from Salman’s upcoming filmography. If things go really wild, we as might we could see Ali Abbas Zafar coming up with the script of Tiger 3. Previously he had revealed that he has been working on the script, and who knows it can get true.

Salman’s next, Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha is being directed by Prabhudeva and is slated for a December 2019 release. The team is was shooting in Jaipur, post which the actor will be shooting for Bigg Boss in Film City, Mumbai.

