Rajinikanth Fans Rejoice! Annaatthe To Release On THIS Date In 2021

Kollywood star Rajinikanth’s fans are on cloud nine following the announcement made by the makers of the veteran actor’s much awaited, Annaatthe. The film which is touted to be a family action drama went on floors late last year at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

It was recently when the makers of Annaatthe took to their Twitter handle to announce that the Rajinikanth starrer will be releasing on Pongal next year i.e 14th January 2021.

Post-release date announcement of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth fans have left no stone unturned to trend their favourite star’s film on Twitter.

#Annaatthe from Pongal 2021 !!!

Will be a definite festive release enjoyed by all audience sectors. @rajinikanth — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) May 12, 2020

I am very sure that the portions feat. Superstar #Rajinikanth and #KeerthySuresh will be a major highlight of the film. #Annaatthe will be a mega treat for family audience on Pongal 2021. ♥️💙 Design: @smbcreation pic.twitter.com/EFw0hBcUO4 — Rajinikanth Fans 🤘 (@RajiniFC) May 13, 2020

#Annaatthe release pushed Pongal2021 excellent release date 🔥👌 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) May 12, 2020

Get ready for the third PONGAL release in a row! #Annaatthe is confirmed for Pongal 2021..! 2019: Petta

2020: Darbar

2021: Annaatthe#AnnaatthePongal2021 #அண்ணாத்தபொங்கல்2021 pic.twitter.com/THom5PYJIh — Rajinikanth Fans 🤘 (@RajiniFC) May 12, 2020

#AnnaatthePongal2021 thalaivaa ♥️always waiting 🕵️‍♂️for ur movie 😻hatrik pongal summa therika vidrom 💥💥💖🔥🔥#Annaatthe thalaivar Pongal2021 ….. Loading 😇 pic.twitter.com/tiqwhM4QMR — thalaivar bagthan🙏🤗 (@RjBathri) May 12, 2020

Earlier there were reports about the makers eying in to release the Rajinikanth starrer on the Diwali. But following lockdown, the shoot of Annaatthe has come to a stand still, which could also be one of the main reasons for makers opting to release the Rajinikanth starrer on Pongal next year.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Annaatthe is helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva whose last directorial Viswasam with Thala Ajith that released on Pongal in 2019 was a humungous hit.

It is for the first time in their career where the actor-director of Rajinikanth and Siruthai Siva are teaming up for a project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!