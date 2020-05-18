Zaan Khan Reveals Cast Of ZEE TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk Hasn’t Been Paid Even After A Year Of The Show Going Off-Air

The coronavirus has not just caused health concerns but also a massive financial crisis globally. While migrant workers seem to be the most affected, recently an increasing number of Indian television actors too have opened up about their struggle for life with no money. The latest actor to open up is Zaan Khan of ZEE TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk.

Zaan Khan took to his social media to reveal that the producers and channel of Hamari Bahu Silk have not paid the cast and the crew of the show for over a year now. In fact, the actor also shared a video of co-actor Kirti Choudhary, who expressed her concerns over using all her savings after not being paid by ZEE.

Hamari Bahu Silk stared airing in 2019 and went off-air in less than 5 months of being telecast. The cast and crew of the show including Zaan Khan have literally been begging for their hard-earned money. In a series of tweets, Zaan Khan has stated, “It’s sad and shocking to know that team #HumariBahuSilk has not been paid till date!! Also, the actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide!! Why does this happen all the time!! Why can’t Broadcasts do something!! #ZeeTV #ZaanKhan @zeetv @zaan001.”

Calling out to the inhuman behavior of the streaming giant ZEE TV and ZEE5, Zaan Khan shared yet another post on his Instagram handle that read, “I request to all my actor friends & especially my fans PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD I am really sorry to be sharing this, i am someone who doesn’t like to talk about negativity, but i just HAD to. This is for me, for my co actor’s, my fellow technician’s, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms, sphereorigin, fourlions, Fireworks, and many more and never have i had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. PRODUCERS – @devyanirale ) , @guptajyoti12 , Sudhashu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors . BOHOT HO GAYA AB ! stop being so inhuman @zeetv @zee5 @zeetvme Please share this as much as you guys can.”

Several other cast members of Hamari Bahu Silk including actor Chahat Panday has hinted at possibilities of more actors and technicians slipping into depression and even considering dire steps like suicide.

As disheartening as this looks, this is the sad reality of several individuals today, owing to the COVID-19 induced crisis.

