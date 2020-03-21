Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh Lauds The Decision Of Halting TV Shoots Amid Coronavirus Crisis

What started in Wuhan, China has now become a pandemic. With the world struggling to fight the COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus, all sorts of film and tv shoots have been stalled not just in India but globally. With several actors taking to their social media handle to laud this movement, the latest to join the bandwagon is actor Shaheer Sheikh who is the lead of the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor says that though these are difficult times for daily wage actors and technicians, it is a very wise decision that has been taken by the industry as a whole.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh has been quoted saying, “I am at home for now as we will not be shooting for the next 10-15 days. I think this is a very good step taken by our industry, and I know there are many daily wage earners and that they will suffer, but everyone is going to suffer. At the same time, health is more important and so we need to take care of it for some time to avoid it, so that things can go back to normal as soon as possible.”

With the number of people testing positive for Corona increasing with each passing day, it is only advisable for everyone to stay indoors, practice social distancing and take all preventive measures not just for oneself but also for those around.

