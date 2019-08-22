Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Looks Breezy In Her Latest Picture!

Divyanka Tripathi is very active on her Instagram page and almost every day, the actress shares interesting posts with her fans. Whether it’s from the sets or holidays or with her family, friends and co-stars, the actress keeps her fans updated with everything in her life.

Today, Divyanka shared a gorgeous photo in which she is wearing a knee-length pastel pink dress. She looks in a pensive mood in her latest photo. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress captioned the photo, “#Peekaboo?Why not!”

Check out the post below:

On the work front, the actress is playing the role of Ishita in Star Plus’ one of the longest-running and popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It has been 6 years since the show is airing and it still manages to top the TRP charts.

Divyanka Tripathi will be soon making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She stars alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in it.

Both Divyanka and Rajeev play the role of chefs in this romantic drama. It’s a love story of chefs which we rarely get to see. The trailer of the web series was out last week and looks exciting.

Divyanka and Rajeev’s love and hate relationship have got us excited to know what the web series have to offer us.

