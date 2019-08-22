Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh & His Sister’s Cute Picture Will Bring Back Your Childhood Memories

We all want our childhood back and the feeling gets even stronger when we see the pics of the time when we were kids.

Guess, even Ranveer Singh misses that time and the way he keeps on sharing his childhood and teenage pictures on Instagram proves the fact.

The much-loved Bollywood star shared a super cute throwback picture of him and his sister last week on Raksha Bandhan and that is our Throwback Thursday picture for today.

In the picture, we can see little Ranveer smiling for the camera but his sister has her eyes on something else. The candid picture will remind you of your childhood for sure.

Ranveer captioned the picture, “My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel 👼🏼 💕 love you दीदी 🌈 #happyrakshabandhan@riticulousness”

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy which proved to be a Super Hit at the Box Office. He will be next seen in ’83 movie which is based on Indian Cricket Team’s 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film which will have Deepika Padukone playing his wife.

