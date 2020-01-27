Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel & Wife Ankita Bhargava’s Baby Girl Meher’s Picture Leaked

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14 last year. The new parents broke the news on social media with adorable posts and revealed that they have named their daughter Meher. The fans have been waiting to see Meher’s first pics ever since this announcement and were in for a sweet surprise today.

Ankita had earlier shared a picture of the small family on social media and later deleted it for some personal reasons. But her fans were quick enough to save the picture and post it on the fan pages. The family picture was posted on a fan page dedicated to Karan Patel’s daughter and the picture went viral in no time. However, the picture was removed in quick time.

In the picture, we can see Karan and Ankita holding little Meher in their hands. While the parents are all smiles in the picture, little Meher is enjoying her sleep. This is the first picture where we get to see Karan’s daughter’s face. The picture that Karan and Ankita had earlier posted did not show Meher’s face but in this new picture, you can clearly see her cute little face.

Ankita and Karan had kept the news of the pregnancy a secret for quite a long time. It was only in the last trimester that Karan confirmed the news. Post Meher’s birth, Karan shared the news and said, “I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us.”

Even Ankita’s father Abhhay Bhargava shared, “We are elated with the arrival of our granddaughter. Both the families — the Patels and the Bhargavas —- wanted a girl and God has blessed us with one.”

