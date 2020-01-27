RIPKobeBryant: Rana Daggubati To Dulquer Salmaan, South Celebs Mourn The Death Of Legendary Basketball Player

The news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passing away following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday came as a shock to everyone. People from all across the world took to their social media sites to pay their condolences to the NBA legend.

Among those who paid their condolences to Kobe Bryant were South celebs like Rana Daggubati, Tovino Thomas, Venkatesh, and others offered their condolences.

Rana Daggubati:

Dulquer Salmaan:

“Just Guted! This Is just Heart Breaking. Cannot Imagine What The Rest Of The Family is Going Through. RIP Kobe! RIP Gianna!

Tovino Thomas:

Venkatesh:

“One of the most fabulous players the world has ever seen. You will be missed, Kobe. May all those beautiful souls rest in peace. #KobeBryant – #VenkateshDaggubati”

One of the most fabulous players the world has ever seen. You will be missed, Kobe. May all those beautiful souls rest in peace. #KobeBryant – #VenkateshDaggubati pic.twitter.com/Ha7lX1C6IL — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 27, 2020

Tamannah Bhatia:

“He Was An Inspiration For Millions Of People! Rest In Peace!

Prayers and Strength To The Families Of Those Who Lost Their Lives.”

As per reports, Kobe Bryant (41) and his daughter Gianna (13) along with few others were heading their way to coach his daughter’s team in California.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!