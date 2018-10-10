X.X.X. : Ekta Kapoor Gives A Bang-On Reply To Show’s Critics!

ALTBalaji’s one of the most controversial series X.X.X.: Uncensored has emerged to be a phenomenal success despite of receiving criticism around its launch.

As the show is garnering a positive response from the audience, producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share her views on the success.

The content visionary who has forayed into varied genres over the years shared her experience of the audience reaction drawing her inference that the audience does watch what they criticize.

Ekta Kapoor shared, “So this show has broken all records on d app! Well we criticise n watch d same thing is my biggest learning from tv too! Congrats team @altbalaji |@kenghosh |@tansworld |@rithvik_RD |@KyraDutt | @shantanum07 | @OfficialAparna | @BabaJotwani | @AparnaaBajpai | @TheAadarGuy”.

ALTBalaji’s X.X.X.: Uncensored has broken major records becoming one of the most successful shows of the recent times.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, X.X.X. Uncensored stars some of the televisions leading faces like Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Rithvik Dhanjani, and internet sensations like Kyra Dutt, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Vandana Khattar and RJ Malishka amongst others in an absolutely unadulterated avatar.

X.X.X. Uncensored explores urban sensual stories with a different take on the youth. Featuring five explosive fantasies, the series is definitely appealing to the youth. Interestingly titled as, Big Bosss!, Sumitra-G, Bidaai, Chota Vishal, The Climax, the series has emerged to be successful.

The trailer of the series gave a sneak peek into some jaw-dropping and pun intended dialogues along with popular actors in a never seen before avatar was an instant hit with youth. The excitement was further heightened when the makers released short videos from the series titled Midnight Titbits giving away further some steamy sequences.

ALTBalaji is one-stop destination for original Indian content, catering to people across geographies and diverse age groups.