Before he was the charmingly clueless Joey Tribbiani on Friends, Matt LeBlanc lived the ultimate struggle bus life. Picture this: a young LeBlanc down to his last $11, auditioning for roles and doing his dental work. Yeah, you heard that right! The dude was broke enough to consider filing his teeth to save a few bucks!
In a hilarious throwback moment on Conan, LeBlanc dropped the bombshell: “I thought I was down to $11.” Talk about a financial cliffhanger! He joked about how desperate things had gotten: “Even if I said, ‘All right, I’m going to go get a waiter job,’ that $11 would’ve disappeared before my first paycheck!” Can you imagine Joey saying that? Classic!
But here’s where it gets even better. So, he was trying to snag his first headshot when a photographer suggested he get that one tooth of his filed down. The catch? He didn’t have dental insurance. And rather than shelling out $80 to a dentist, LeBlanc’s frugal instincts kicked in. “I go to the drug store and buy a three-pack of emery boards,” he laughed, giving us a mental image of him filing his teeth like it was just another Tuesday! That’s something Joey would do in a pinch, right?
Fast forward a bit, and it’s wild to think that the guy who once thought he’d be living off ramen forever ended up playing a guy who, ironically, struggled with acting gigs. But guess what? Joey’s big break came when he snagged the Dr. Drake Ramoray role on Days of Our Lives, and just like that, LeBlanc hit the jackpot!
Let’s not forget the epic Friends reunion on HBO Max, where the cast reminisced about their glory days. Decades later, it still rules TV! Matt LeBlanc’s journey from having just $11 to becoming Joey Tribbiani is an accurate underdog tale. He even filed his teeth for auditions—classic hustle! Here’s to LeBlanc’s grit and that unforgettable Joey charm!
