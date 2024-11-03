Before he was the charmingly clueless Joey Tribbiani on Friends, Matt LeBlanc lived the ultimate struggle bus life. Picture this: a young LeBlanc down to his last $11, auditioning for roles and doing his dental work. Yeah, you heard that right! The dude was broke enough to consider filing his teeth to save a few bucks!

In a hilarious throwback moment on Conan, LeBlanc dropped the bombshell: “I thought I was down to $11.” Talk about a financial cliffhanger! He joked about how desperate things had gotten: “Even if I said, ‘All right, I’m going to go get a waiter job,’ that $11 would’ve disappeared before my first paycheck!” Can you imagine Joey saying that? Classic!

But here’s where it gets even better. So, he was trying to snag his first headshot when a photographer suggested he get that one tooth of his filed down. The catch? He didn’t have dental insurance. And rather than shelling out $80 to a dentist, LeBlanc’s frugal instincts kicked in. “I go to the drug store and buy a three-pack of emery boards,” he laughed, giving us a mental image of him filing his teeth like it was just another Tuesday! That’s something Joey would do in a pinch, right?