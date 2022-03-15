HBO’s fantasy television drama, Game Of Thrones may have premiered its last episode on May 19, 2019, but that doesn’t mean that fans of the show have had enough of it. Not just the show, but actors like Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and more are much loved today thanks to their GoT roles.

Advertisement

In today’s throwback piece, we take to 2014 when Emilia, the actress who played Daenerys Stormborn aka Khaleesi aka Mhysa aka The Mother of Dragons (and a million more titles) opened up about her audition for the role. Before you scroll down and read about it in detail, let me tell you it included her doing not one but two types of dances for the makers.

Advertisement

While on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, Emilia Clarke was asked if she remember her Game Of Thrones audition. Replying in the affirmative, the GoT actress added that it was really really silly. She narrated, “I was sort of in a lot of adrenaline and i was very nervous since it was a big deal, audition. There were a lot of people from HBO there and I was kinda anxious and did all of the scenes.”

Emilia Clarke continued, “At the end David Benioff, one of the writers, (was there). I was asking them if I could do anything else, like make them a tea or something, and David Benioff suggested I do a dance.” So did she? Well, the actress said, “And I did. I did a dance.”

On being asked what kind of a dance she did, Emilia Clarke answered, ” Stammering, she answered, “I still don’t know how to do it, but I did the funky chicken. And then I kinda moved into the robot. I heard some laughter going on there and I thought this is brilliant.” Check out the video:

For her performance as Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke received a total of 29 nominations and won 5 of them.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fun throwback stories about your favourite stars and shows.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ ‘Sansa’ Sophie Turner Spoke About Kissing ‘Arya’ Masie Williams, Said “Sometimes You Just Want To Make Out With Your Best Friend”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube