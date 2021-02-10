Anita Hassanandani is the recent actress to become a mother. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress gave birth to a baby boy, and we know that fans cannot keep calm. Well, there is one thing that everyone always talks about, and that Is her love story with hubby Rohit Reddy. Fans keep gushing over their cute pictures and video on social media. But, did you know, the actress had a heartbreaking past, and she was cheated by Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan?

Advertisement

Eijaz has always been in the headlines for his relationships with three women in the past. For those who do not know, Eijaz was in a relationship with Anita, Italian-Canadian singer, Natalie Di Luccio and an aspiring actress, Nidhi Kashyap. But, when he confessed about cheating the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, everyone was shocked.

Advertisement

If you all remember, there was a talk show named JuzzBaat which Rajeev Khandelwal hosted. One of its episodes saw Eijaz Khan as the guest. It must have taken a lot of guts for him to confess on national television that he cheated on Anita Hassanandani. Tears started rolling down his cheeks when he said, “The one and only time jab maine kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri zindagi ka nichod nikal diya (The one and only time when I cheated on someone. It was a mistake which churned up my whole life)”. Take a look at the promo video:

According to reports, the reason behind them breaking up was Eijaz Khan’s growing fondness towards Canadian singer Natalie De Luccio. After the two splits, Eijaz immediately got into a relationship with Natalie, which only led to fans believing the rumours and slamming the actor for allegedly cheating on Anita Hassanandani.

Well, no one knows what exactly happened between the two. Anita never spoke about it. Now both of them have moved on in their lives, and both of them are in their happy spaces. What do you have to say about this cheating episode?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Hopes Her Romance With Aly Goni Blossoms Into Something More Beautiful

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube