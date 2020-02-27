WHAT! Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 May Just Be Going Off-Air; Reason Revealed

Jennifer Winget is amongst the highly popular names in the Television industry. Time and again, the actress has proved her mettle and in Beyhadh 2, we are just witnessing one of her shades of versatility. Although, she is being much-loved for her character, there’s bad news for her fans.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Beyhadh 2 will go off-air very soon as the show is failing to garner expected television ratings. Regarding the same, a source was quoted as, “Given that the show has failed to grab TRP’s, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally.”

It is learnt that the last episode will air on 13th March and the actors are informed about the same.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget, who plays a role of Maya in the second season of the TV show “Beyhadh“, does not like the idea of categorising the characters under certain terms.

Her role on the show is winning applauds for its grey shades, but Jennifer insists she does not like to categorise her characters as good, bad or ugly.

“I don’t like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all sceptical when I came on board for ‘Beyhadh’. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don’t like such term,” reports IANS.

