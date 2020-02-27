Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita STOPS Talking To Jethalal Forever, Leaves Him Heartbroken!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back to grabbing the headlines with its exciting content. Recently, it was Tapu asking out Sonu and his Bollywood style proposal left the viewers in awe. Now, father Jethalal will be left heartbroken too as Babita will stop talking to him after a fight.

In a recent promo shared by the makers, all the members of Gokuldham society will be seen speaking in their native languages. While none of them can understand what each other are saying, owing to the lack of knowledge in different languages, but it is Babita’s anger at Jethalal which grabs all the attention. According to reports, when Jethalal will be speaking something in Gujarati, husband Iyer will be seen translating it to the beauty in Bengali. Babita feels that her neighbour is insulting her, which leaves her fuming and she decides to stop talking to him.

Jethalal’s admiration for Babita isn’t unknown to viewers. He never leaves a single chance to interact or be around her, but whether he will manage to do so in future or not, is something to be seen.

Meanwhile, recently in a Valentine’s Day special episode, one witnessed Sonu finally expressing his long-time feelings for the love of his life. The exciting part is that it happens in full filmy style. From a red stage with hearts in the background, smog on the stage to the duo dressed in red, Tapu bowed down on his knee to ask out the beauty.

Meanwhile, one still awaits Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani’s entry to the show. Earlier it was reported that some negotiation around the salary was being done between the actress and the makers. However, things had settled down but it is unknown to why she hasn’t marked her comeback to the show yet.

