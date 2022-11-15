Vivek Oberoi Opens Up On Putting On 10 Kg For 'Dharavi Bank': "I Had To Look Big But Also Have The Agility"

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his streaming show ‘Dharavi Bank’, has opened up about his physical transformation for the OTT show.

During his research, he realised the physique of the cop he is playing would be very different from his own chiseled self. It required to bulk up and don a whole new look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi put on 10 kilos, with a combination of right diet and right exercise and aptly beefed up for the part.

Vivek Oberoi said, “I started much ahead in time, following a well charted out regime. We took references from real life cops. While drama is integral to the show, we wanted the look and feel to be as real and believable as possible. A well balanced meal, as prescribed by my nutritionist was the starting point. It was a healthy combination of carbs with protein.”

On the workout front, he went all out with cardio and weight training in equal parts.

“I had to look big but also have the agility, which we achieved successfully,” Vivek Oberoi added.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the series will premiere on November 19 on MX Player.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Calls Hindustani Bhau A ‘Publicity Hungry As*hole’ After He Threatens Her In Viral Video Saying “Sudhar Jaa Warna Mai Sudhar Dunga” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram