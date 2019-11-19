Vishal Dadlani On His Debut On One Mic Stand: “It Was Nerve-Racking, But Also Hugely Rewarding”

Amazon Prime video’s latest show ‘One Mic Stand‘ featuring five celebrities and stand-up comedians is already creating an uproar amongst the fans with the never before seen comical acts. After politician Dr Shashi Tharoor and Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam, Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shares his experience on being the part of the show.

Vishal Dadlani shares, “I have been a performer doing live-gigs for a very long time now. It all started with my Pentagram days. Doing a live Stand-Up comedy, I felt that it would be easy considering the large audiences I have performed to. Turns out, it’s nerve-racking, but also hugely rewarding. There is nothing quite like the joy you experience when your first joke lands and the audience cracks up. This whole thing was an incredible experience. I’m actually curious to know what audiences think of my set!.”

The show comprises five episodes and features Sapan Verma as the host along with participants who are celebrities coming from different backgrounds is already praised by the audience. Amongst these top professionals, Singer Vishal Dadlani is one of the performers who marked his debut as a stand – up comedian under the mentor Rohan Joshi in the show.

The celebrities will be individually mentored by the wittiest comedians in India including Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Ranyal.

One Mic Stand is created and hosted by Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder and will be a five-episode series. The show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

