Tujhse Hai Raabta Daily Update: Anupriya Starts Behaving Like A Child & Calls Kalyani ‘Aai’

Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s “Tujhse Hai Raabta” has introduced a new twist in the show, a quite shocking yet interesting one. Recently, we saw that Anupriya injures herself while trying to save Gungun and Kalyani somehow manages to take her to the hospital on time. But once they reach, an exhausted Kalyani faints.

She wakes up shouting “Aai” and asks Malhar about Anupriya. Later she sees Anupriya trying to keep a doll away from the ward boys and saying that it’s her baby. She refers to Kalyani as Aai and that’s when Kalyani realises what the injury did to her. Anupriya has started behaving like a child, and the doctors insist that they keep her at the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Moksh and Gungun too reach the hospital and are shocked to see Anupriya in that condition in Tujhse Hai Raabta. They go to Kalyani, but Anupriya was quick to ask them to stay away from her “Aai”. The doctors then tell Kalyani that her condition will worsen if they don’t treat her at the hospital.

What will Kalyani do now? How will she help Anupriya? To know what happens next keep watching “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media Pvt Ltd, this show features Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, to name a few. It airs on Zee TV.

