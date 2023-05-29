There was a time when television offered some of the iconic shows to the audience and watching them together used to be family time for everyone, and one such show was Tu Tu Main Main which starred late actress Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The show was adored by many as it showcased the nok -jhok of saas-bahu in the most hilarious way ever. Earlier, it was reported that the show is coming back and it had left die-hard fans nostalgic. And now finally, veteran actress Supriya has opened up about the sequel and revealed makers are looking for someone who is spontaneous to play the part of daughter-in-law. Scroll below to read the details!

Interestingly, Supriya will be stepping into the shoes of Reema Lagoo’s shoes in the sequel of the hit comedy show and will play the part of mother-in-law. The 55 -year -old admitted that it would be quite challenging for her to play Reema’s character since people will draw comparisons from the original show.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Supriya Pilgaonkar was reached out for more details on the sequel of Tu Tu Main Main. The actress revealed that the show is in the nascent stage but she is already quite excited about the project. While talking more about the show, she said, “It will be very interesting to see who will get cast as my daughter-in-law now, and what kind of chemistry she would have with me. Reema ji and I had that chemistry,” quips Supriya, adding, “There are so many wonderful actors now, so the choice will be tough. I just hope the makers cast someone who is spontaneous because our show is like Tom and Jerry, so it’ll be fun to have someone who has that vibe.”

The actress heaped praises on late actress Reema Lagoo and added, “I will terribly miss Reema ji. Though I did something like that (played a mother-in-law) in between for but for a long time, still playing this role that she did, would be very challenging. More so because if the show is titled Tu Tu Main Main 2 or something like that, people would definitely compare it with the original.”

For the unversed, this will not be the first time when Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen portraying the character of a mother-in-law. The actress had done something similar in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, however, that was quite dramatic but this would be comical.

