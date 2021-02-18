Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary’s first solo film as a hero, titled The Wife, is set for an OTT release on March 19. The horror film co-stars Sayani Datta.

“This is my first solo lead and you’ll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar. The script is so fresh, you’ll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama,” claimed Gurmeet.

The story of The Wife revolves around a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, find suspect the presence of a malevolent spirit. As their relationship crumbles, they realise they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.