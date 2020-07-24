The Sandman TV Series May Soon Be On Netflix With Some Changes, Neil Gaiman Shares MAJOR DEETS

The Sandman, by Neil Gaiman, will soon be releasing its first major adaptation as an audio movie. It stars James McAvoy as Dream and Death will be played by Kat Dennings.

But that’s not all. We may also have a TV series for The Sandman very soon!

According to Neil Gaiman, the project is now in the works. The shooting was to begin in May but was halted as coronavirus spread. Neil, who is the producer of the show along with David Goyer and Allan Heinberg, is very excited.

Speaking to ‘Den Of Geek’, Gaiman said, “I’ve been sent some glorious photos of sets that they have built and things that exist in this world. The process has restarted to the point where I am now seeing casting videos again, and Allan Heinberg, who is our lovely, lovely showrunner, has been spending his downtime just doing drafts on the scripts and doing his best to get every script absolutely perfect.”

The 2021 version of The Sandman will be written according to the new times. Gaiman said, “It was one of the things that actually made it interesting to do in the first place. Our very first conversations, where the idea that we went, ‘Okay. In Sandman the comic, he is captured in 1916 and he escapes in September, 1988. Here he’s captured in 1916, and he’s going to escape in 2021.”

He continued, “He’s going to have been in there for 105 years, rather than for 70 years. What does that do? What does that do to the story? What does that change? What does that leave? If that’s happening, how does this work in a ‘today’ story? And that, in itself, immediately got fun.”

Gaiman also said that this time, they would look at every character differently to make it more diverse, “We’re always true to Sandman. Sandman never cut its cloth for the times, which is one reason why it essentially works really well now – it was way ahead of its time, 30-something years ago. But having said that, there are places where you look at it, and you go, ‘Well, if I were doing it today, would this character be male?’

He also added, “One of the things I was concerned about when I was writing Sandman 30-something years ago, was, do I have a balance of male and female characters? Is there what we would now call diversity? And at the time, it wasn’t even a word. My attitude was, I want lots of characters who are like all the people I know who are from all over this world and of all different kinds. And they all need to be in there, and that’s how we’re doing this comic. But now we would do that slightly differently because it’s not 1988 anymore. Thank God. Even though there’s definitely moments I go, ‘Those were simpler times.”

