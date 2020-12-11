Brian Baumgartner aka the lovely Kevin Malone from The Office, is minting a wholesome amount of money from an application known as Cameo. For those unversed, it’s an app through which the fans can fulfil their life long dream of having a conversation with their favourite stars.

Cameo allows the celebrity to earn a monetary value for the time they provided to meet with their fans digitally. Imagine how cool it would be if the ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds wishes you for your birthday himself? Yeah, that’s what the purpose is.

It was established in 2016 and every year, the company comes up with the name of the celeb who earns most bucks in that year. This year it’s The Office’s Brian Baumgartner aka the lovely Kevin Malone.

On The New York Times’ Sway podcast, Cameo CEO Steven Galanis revealed, “The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from The Office. He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings.”

He also said, “He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos. And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. He’s reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny.”

Post the show; Brian got into limelight with his podcast ‘Oral History Of The Office’. He has interviewed his former co-stars including Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

“As far as when we really started to see a spike in our business, it was kind of mid-March. Overall, basically, our sales have doubled over the last three weeks. We’ve also actually seen with the increased amount of requests that a higher percentage of the videos are getting completed … I think mostly it’s just because people have more time. The talent is sitting at home on their couches like you, and I are,” concluded Steven Galanis.

But, isn’t this cool how Brian Baumgartner’s Kevin Malone is getting his due way after the show ended? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

