The American mockumentary sitcom, The Office has a fan following of its own. The show aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and then continue to stream on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. However, the Netflix subscribers had to bid goodbye to the show recently as it was taken over by Peacock.

The latest is that the much-loved show has topped Nielsen Streaming Chart just before leaving the OTT giant. It seems the Netflix subscribers all over the US binge-watched the whole show which meant 1.28 billion minutes of total view time.

The Office has crossed all the currently streaming shows including the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian on Disney +. TM which has secured 2nd spot in the chart has got 1.04 billion view time. Other shows which made a mark in the chart are Virgin River, The Crown, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy and others. Take a look at the view time got by the Top 10 shows in the chart in the Dec 7 week.

1) The Office (Netflix) – 1.28 billion minutes

2) The Mandalorian* (Disney+) – 1.04 billion minutes

3) Virgin River* (Netflix) – 948 million minutes

4) The Crown* (Netflix) – 932 million minutes

5) Manhunt: Deadly Games (Netflix) – 827 million minutes

6) Supernatural (Netflix) – 774 million minutes

7) Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 698 million minutes

8) Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 681 million minutes

9) Big Mouth* (Netflix) – 622 million minutes

10) Schitt’s Creek (Netflix) – 621 million minutes

Note: * means the shows which have made their debut in the list for the first time

Nielsen Rankings are decided after calculating the number of minutes consumers view the content. It’s notable that major OTT platforms don’t share their detailed stats and hence the measurements are only based on Nielsen estimates.

Which is your favourite show among the above-mentioned ones? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to TV and web shows.

